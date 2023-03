Donegal is among counties that seen the highest rise in house prices in 2022.

That’s according to figures released today by the CSO.

While the national Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) rose by 6.1%, the Border region seen a rise of 10.1%

This includes Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.

Dublin house prices were up 7.6% and the mid-west region had the lowest increase of 6.7%.