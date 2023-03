Gardaí in Ballyshannon detected a car which had not been taxed in 651 days using the Active Mobility app.

This is despite displaying a tax disc which appeared to be up to date.

Upon further investigation it was suspected the disc was false or altered.

The driver has been arrested and charged, and the car has been seized.

Gardaí are urging drivers to ensure their car documentation is up to date before taking to the roads.