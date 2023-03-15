Eleventh person arrested in connection with attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell

An eleventh arrest has been made in relation to the attempted murder of police officer John Caldwell in the Omagh.

A 34 year old woman was taken into custody today, on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders, following the search of a property in the Omagh area.

The detective chief inspector was shot a number of times a sports complex outside Omagh, County Tyrone last month.

A 45-year-old man arrested in the Belfast area yesterday is still in custody.

Nine other men – aged between 22 and 72 – also arrested in connection to the case, have all been released following questioning.