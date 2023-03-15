Friends of the Earth criticises government policy on energy poverty

An environmental protection charity says the Government’s policy on energy poverty is “lacking in scale and ambition.”

A report by Friends of the Earth found the number of Irish families unable to heat their homes more than doubled in the last year.

It also says grants for retrofitting remain skewed, and leaves many groups and communities who are most at risk of energy poverty out in the cold.

Clare O’Connor – Energy Policy Officer at Friends of the Earth – says the Government needs to take immediate action to solve the problem……….