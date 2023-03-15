HIQA finds five non-compliances in Lifford Accommodation

The Lifford Accommodation was inspected by HIQA on November 2022.

It was first noted that the centre had taken proactive steps to identify service improvement issues but had fallen short in delivering.

The results of the report showed 5 non-compliances in the areas of capacity and capability, quality and safety.

These included an oversight in the division of a specific, time-framed plan to address service improvement issues that were identified, failing to sign an agreement with a resident, residents paying fees not included in their agreement and failing to notify the chief inspector regarding changes of who is in charge in the centre in line with regulations.

The lack of logging of progression or resolution to complaints previously logged was also flagged, as well as failing to log the contacting the tradespeople regarding required refurbishments.

The full report can be viewed HERE.