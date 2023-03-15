Inishowen fishers concerned at impact of potential offshore wind development

Fishers in Inishowen and North Donegal are calling for an emergency plan for the sector before any work is done to develop an offshore windfarm off the North West coast.

Haven Offshore Array has begun preliminary consultations, ahead of a project to investigate the feasibility of an offshore installation, involving both static and floating turbines.

They’ve identified a preliminary 1,500 square kilometre area for potential development, and have now applied for a five year foreshore investigatory licence to finetune the potential development area. However, fishers are concerned that much of the site is within their fishing grounds.

Inshore Fishers’ spokesperson Liam O’Brien says this could have a devastating impact………