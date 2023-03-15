Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Inishowen fishers concerned at impact of potential offshore wind development

Fishers in Inishowen and North Donegal are calling for an emergency plan for the sector before any work is done to develop an offshore windfarm off the North West coast.

Haven Offshore Array has begun preliminary consultations, ahead of a project to investigate the feasibility of an offshore installation, involving both static and floating turbines.

They’ve identified a preliminary 1,500 square kilometre area for potential development, and have now applied for a five year foreshore investigatory licence to finetune the potential development area. However, fishers are concerned that much of the site is within their fishing grounds.

Inshore Fishers’ spokesperson Liam O’Brien says this could have a devastating impact………

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Haven 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen fishers concerned at impact of potential offshore wind development

15 March 2023
Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Creeslough Community Initiative awarded €500,000

15 March 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 135 – Lorna McCaulay & Matthias Uhlich

15 March 2023
Property-tax2
News, Top Stories

Donegal among highest house price increases in 2022

15 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Haven 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen fishers concerned at impact of potential offshore wind development

15 March 2023
Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Creeslough Community Initiative awarded €500,000

15 March 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 135 – Lorna McCaulay & Matthias Uhlich

15 March 2023
Property-tax2
News, Top Stories

Donegal among highest house price increases in 2022

15 March 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA finds five non-compliances in Lifford Accommodation

15 March 2023
Ramelton_
News, Top Stories

Ramelton awarded €40,000 under 2023 Historic Towns Initiative

15 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube