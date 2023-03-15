More than 53 million litres of water saved in Donegal

More than 53 million litres of water have been saved in Donegal over the past 5 years.

Uisce Eireann says it continues to provide businesses and residents in the county with a safer, more sustainable water supply.

As part of Uisce Eireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, 150km of old problematic watermains have been replaced in Donegal.

One leak discovered and subsequently repaired in Buncrana alone saved more than 500,000 litres of water a day.

The utility says the county has also benefitted from a very high level of infrastructural improvements in water services, receiving vital investments on water and wastewater upgrades.

A strategic programme to replace old back yard water mains and services in Donegal is also underway to reduce leakage and improve water quality. Over 100 back yard services have been replaced across the county including in Letterkenny, Ballyshannon and Milford, with more planned in the months ahead.