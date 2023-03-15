Over €70 million invested in cross border health initiatives under CAWT

Over €70m in EU funding has been invested in health and social care projects in the border region since the establishment of the Co-operation and Working Together partnership.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of CAWT with more than 100,000 patients and clients benefitting from projects to date and more than 40,000 people receiving training.

CAWT was established in 1992 by a visionary group of health and social care professionals, to improve the health and well-being of the border populations, by working across boundaries and jurisdictions and between Letterkenny University Hospital and the North’s Western Trust.