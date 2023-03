Sinn Féin has an ad in today’s New York Times calling for support for a referendum on Irish unity.

The half-page ad also urges the US Government to hold the British Government fully accountable to its Good Friday Agreement commitments.

It reads: “the future is in the hands of the people – it is time to agree on a date for the Unity Referendums.”

The party’s chief whip Padraig Mac Lochlainn says the US plays a vital role in protecting peace on the island of Ireland: