Gardaí appeal to drivers this St. Patrick’s weekend

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to road users to act responsibly on the roads this St. Patrick’s weekend.

It follows figures released by the RSA of two road fatalities and 20 serious injuries over the course of the bank holiday weekend last year.

Gardaí will maintain a visible presence and will be out on the roads conducting checkpoints and speed checks.

People are reminded to avoid driving while under the influence of drink or drugs and to not get into the car if you suspect the driver may be unfit to drive.