On The Score this week, John Gildea joins Diarmaid Doherty to look ahead to Donegal’s clash with Mayo and they discuss the latest revelations around Donegal GAA.

Former Harps skipper Declan Boyle previews Finn Harps trip to Longford Town and Derry’ City’s derby with Sligo Rovers.

And another massive game awaits Cockhill Celtic, we hear from player Garbhan Friel and Chairman Tommy Doherty ahead of their trip to Ringmahon Rangers in the FAI Intermediate Cup.