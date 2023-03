It’s hoped that a Vacant Homes Officer will be in place in Donegal County Council in the coming weeks as effort are redoubled to identify and bring vacant and derelict homes back into use.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says then members recently received a briefing on the amount of dereliction in Letterkenny, he and his colleagues were shocked.

He’s asked the council to organise an Open Day to which the owners of derelict buildings can be invited.

He believes such an initiative could be a success……….