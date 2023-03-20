Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kilmacrennan junction to be reviewed for safety reasons

Road safety experts attached to the Donegal Road Design office are examining a junction in the middle of Kilmacrennan where there have been a number of collisions in recent years, one of which was recently the subject of several social media posts.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District this week by Cllrs Michael McBride and John O’Donnell, both of whom said the junction is particularly problematic with cars coming from the Trentagh direction.

That road intersects with the N56.just past St Columba’s Church before going on to Milford.

Cllr McBride says at the very least, there needs to flashing warning lights close to the church:

 

 

