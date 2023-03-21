Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Buncrana woman lost €13,000 in elaborate Revolut scam

A Buncrana woman has lost €13,000 in an elaborate scam.

Chelsea Farrell received a notification from her revolute app claiming another user had attempted to login to her account.

This was followed by numerous back and forth phone calls over the next two days from two scammers purporting to be from both Revolut and AIB.

She was told while they had managed to secure her revolute account, her AIB was now compromised and she should move her funds to Revolut in order to protect them.

The transfer funds where then sold in exchange for crypto currency.

She told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon show she has no hope of recovering her money:

TikTok
News, Top Stories

TikTok to be banned from civil service devices in Northern Ireland

21 March 2023
wind weather mar 21
News, Top Stories

Yellow wind warning for Donegal tonight

21 March 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man assaulted waiting for a taxi home in Letterkenny

21 March 2023
jewellery
News, Audio, Top Stories

Substantial amount jewellery stolen from Letterkenny shop

21 March 2023
Advertisement

