The Covid pandemic will be declared over this year.

The World Health Organisation says it will make the call, but isn’t sure exactly when.

The Irish Independent reports that, in the past four weeks, the weekly number of reported deaths has been lower than before the pandemic.

March 12th marked three years since the WHO first declared the crisis as a pandemic.

There have been almost 7 million reported deaths from Covid – although the true number is believed to be much higher.