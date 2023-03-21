DCC says Swilly Ferry and sea angling charters can continue during works at Rathmullan Pier

Donegal County Council has confirmed the Lough Swilly Ferry will not be affected by proposed works at Rathmullan pier in the coming months. Responding to questions from Cllr Pauric McGarvey, officials said there may be occasional issues with access and parking in Rathmullan, but the ferry service will operate as normal.

Cllr McGarvey also asked about what measures would be put on place to ensure that the Lough Swilly Angling Group and sea angling charter boats will have access.

Officials said they continue to consult with the operators to identify a solution in the event that the normal access route is not available, saying alternative access by tender or from the beach can be considered.

Cllr McGarvey is welcoming the answer…………….