Ranafast deemed least interested US Presidents in Ireland

Ranafast in Donegal has the least interest US Presidents in Ireland.
Digital Funnel examined Google searches for the last five visits to Ireland by an American leader.
The research comes ahead of Joe Biden’s visit here next month.
