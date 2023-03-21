Two Defective Block Community Facilitators are now in place in Donegal

Two full time Community Facilitators for the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme are now in situ and are available to support affected homeowners.

The two facilitators are responsible for supporting and guiding homeowners through the application process and facilitating access to relevant support services.

One is based in Inishowen, working with the Inishowen Development Partnership, the other is covering the rest of Donegal, and working through DLDC.

Public Information sessions are being offered, along with one-to-one support, if required.

Laura Mannion of DLDC has been outlining how the service is operating…………

Statement in full –

Defective Concrete Block Community Facilitators Now Available to Support Affected Homeowners

Michelle Coyle (IDP) will cover the Inishowen area and Gerri Moran (DLDC) will cover the rest of the County. The Community Facilitators are holding information sessions where affected homeowners can learn more about the support offered and avail of one-to-one support, if required.

In DLDC’s catchment area, these sessions will take place in the following locations from 10am to 1pm (other outreach locations to be confirmed in due course):

Tuesday – DLDC head office Letterkenny

Wednesday – Cara House Family Resource Centre, Letterkenny (starting from May)

Thursday – DLDC office in Donegal Town

Friday – Milford & District Resource Centre, Milford

The information sessions are open to the public and all are invited to attend. However, spaces are limited for the one-to-one sessions so booking is essential.

In Inishowen, an outreach clinic model has been developed. Clinics will happen weekly from 10-11.30am in the following locations:

Monday – Buncrana IDP Office

Tuesday – Moville Family Resource Centre

Wednesday – Malin Head Community Association

Thursday – IDP Carndonagh

Friday- Clonmany Community Centre

To book your slot please contact Michelle Coyle IDP (Inishowen region) on 074 9362218 or email michelle@inishowen.ie or Gerri Moran (All of Donegal except the Inishowen region) on 086 1526043 or email gmoran@dldc.org.

These posts are supported by the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage, through Donegal County Council. For more information please contact the IDP Buncrana office on 074 93 62218 or the DLDC Letterkenny office on 074 91 270 56.