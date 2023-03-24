Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Croke Park and Ulster to review Donegal Academy

Highland Radio Sport understands Croke Park and Ulster will be brought in for a review of matters in relation to the academy and what transpired.

The board’s handling of Karl Lacey’s resignation and the subsequent mass exit of the academy coaches has led to considerable controversy, and along with this the resignation of senior manager Paddy Carr this week has left dark clouds over the GAA in the county.

Clubs were last night informed at the Special County Committee Meeting that Croke Park and the provincial body will look into how the situation between the parties involved escalated.

The County Board released a statement this morning after last nights meeting with delegates.

It said the board had agreed a pathway forward for the Donegal GAA Academy, and hopes to lay the foundations for a progressive future of the underage structures.

The County Committee also thanked the academy and in particular, its former Head, Karl Lacey for “the outstanding progress” that it had made to date.

It also stressed that there as “no misconduct relating to Karl or academy personnel.”

In conclusion, the statement said that it was the express wish of the County Committee that Karl Lacey and the coaches would return and it is hopeful that they will reconsider their positions.

The full statement reads:

“In what has been a difficult period for CLG Dhún na nGall and the Donegal GAA Academy, and following a specially convened meeting of County Committee on Thursday March 23rd, we would like to inform our clubs and supporters that we have agreed on a pathway forward for the Donegal GAA Academy.

“We would hope that we will lay the foundations for a progressive future, for the Donegal underage development structures. As has been widely acknowledged in recent months by many in Donegal GAA circles, our academy has been one of the most innovative in terms of coaching and athletic development in Ireland.

“At this point we as a County Committee wish to thank the academy and in particular, former Head of Academy, Karl Lacey for the outstanding progress that the academy has made to date. We wish to clearly state that there is no suggestion of any misconduct relating to Karl or academy personnel.

“We also most strongly caution against and condemn any such suggestion. All finances and governance of the academy have always been the sole responsibility of the County Committee.

“We look forward to working through the recent issues with our academy personnel and building on the great work achieved until this point. We once again thank Karl Lacey for his outstanding and exemplary efforts to date, as a strong role model for all that is good in our games. We wish to state it is the express wish of our County Committee that Karl and the coaches would return and we are working hard and are hopeful that they will reconsider their positions.

“We acknowledge this has been a difficult time for all concerned. The GAA in Donegal should be a place where excellence is the standard and that we all play our part in ensuring this happens.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rosapenna Golf Resort
News, Top Stories

Rosapenna Golf Resort named as one of top in GB and Ireland

24 March 2023
brexit
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU and UK believed to have officially signed new Brexit deal

24 March 2023
high speed broadband
News, Top Stories

National Broadband Plan delivers high-speed fibre to over 3,000 properties in Letterkenny

24 March 2023
we no barriers
News, Top Stories

Donegal organisations to benefit from €2.3m investment fund

24 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Rosapenna Golf Resort
News, Top Stories

Rosapenna Golf Resort named as one of top in GB and Ireland

24 March 2023
brexit
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU and UK believed to have officially signed new Brexit deal

24 March 2023
high speed broadband
News, Top Stories

National Broadband Plan delivers high-speed fibre to over 3,000 properties in Letterkenny

24 March 2023
we no barriers
News, Top Stories

Donegal organisations to benefit from €2.3m investment fund

24 March 2023
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
News, Top Stories

Saolta says Emergency Department at LUH is very busy today

24 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

24 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube