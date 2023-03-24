DUP are ‘punishing’ the people of NI – O’Neill

The joint UK-EU body overseeing Brexit will meet today to ratify the legal changes brought about by the Windsor Framework.

EC Vice President Maros Sefcovic will meet Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in London as part of the EU-UK Joint Committee.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson says he’s “not a quitter” and won’t not give up in his campaign for an improved deal.

Sinn Fein’s vice-president Michelle O’Neill says the DUP is punishing the people of Northern Ireland by not re-entering power sharing……..

Meanwhile, the Northern Secretary is warning of tough economic decisions ahead.

Chris Heaton-Harris says those decisions should be made by local politicians in Stormont, rather than be imposed by Westminster……….