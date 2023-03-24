Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps draw with Cobh – Dave Rogers Reaction

Finn Harps played out their third draw on the bounce in the League of Ireland First Division at Finn Park on Friday as visitors Cobh Ramblers came from behind to force a 2-2 draw.

Harps were two up by the 13th minute with goals from Seamus Keogh and Filip Da Silva.

Jack Doherty would score a second half brace to get a point for the Cork side.

Harps ended the game with ten men as Sean O’Donnell was shown a red card in the 81st minute.

After the game Diarmaid Doherty caught up with Harps boss Dave Rogers:

