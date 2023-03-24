Members of PETI Committee to visit Donegal to see impact of defective block crisis first-hand

Members of the European Parliament Petitions Committee are to travel to Donegal later this year to see first-hand the effects of the defective concrete block crisis in the county.

In December 2021, members of the Mica Action Group travelled to Brussels to present petitions to the EU Petitions Committee where they received unanimous support from MEPs.

The Committee has now agreed to undertake a fact-finding mission to Donegal to visit affected properties and meet with homeowners and local organisations supporting those impacted by the crisis.

Midlands North West MEP Luke Ming Flanagan hopes the visit will ensure the delivery of justice for those living in defective block homes: