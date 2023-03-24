Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
National Broadband Plan delivers high-speed fibre to over 3,000 properties in Letterkenny

Over 3,000 premises in Letterkenny and surrounding areas have now been connected to high-speed fibre broadband as part of the National Broadband Plan.

Construction meanwhile, is underway in the Creeslough area to deliver broadband to a further 2,700 premises in coming months.

A total of €128 million is to be invested in Donegal under the National Broadband Plan with 33,000 properties in the County included in the State’s Intervention Area.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, says they will be making additional progress in Donegal over the coming months.

