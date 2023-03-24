Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Paddy Rooney, Seamus McDaid and Cllr Michael McClafferty, topics include the removal of the eviction ban and Ireland’s position on the war in Ukraine:

We hear more comments from listeners on the big issues of the day and we talk to the author of a book which aims to help you understand and communicate with teenagers:

Michael and Fionnuala are in studio for ‘That’s Entertainment’ which includes a chat with God’s Creatures screenplay author Shane Crowley. A lucky listener also wins 1000 in cash and a 1000 euro cruise voucher!: