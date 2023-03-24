Seanad passes motion calling for action on the disappeared

The Seanad has unanimously passed a motion calling on anyone who has information about the Disappeared, however small, to inform the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains families. It also urges the Irish and British government to redouble their efforts to locate the remains of those who are missing, and bring them back so that funerals can take place.

The motion also called for the inclusion of Lisa Dorrian who disappeared in 2005 and Gareth O’Connor who disappeared in 2003 to be included in the remit of the independent commission. In total, there are still five people whose remains have still not been found’

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney was one of the sponsors of the motion…………

Acting Justice Minister Simon Harris confirmed the government was backing the motion, and would move quickly to implement its terms.

He acknowledged the fact that there were members of many of the families of the disappeared in the public gallery to listen to the debate……….

Minister Simon Harris addressing the families of the disappeared