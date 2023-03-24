Search underway in the Letterkenny Road area of Derry

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit are conducting a search in the Letterkenny Road area of Derry as part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.

They say the planned search is being conducted with support from local police and officers from the Tactical Support Group.

Police say they will continue to use all tools at their disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans, and they’re encouraging anyone with information, or concerns, to contact them.