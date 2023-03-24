Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Search underway in the Letterkenny Road area of Derry

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit are conducting a search in the Letterkenny Road area of Derry as part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.
They say the planned search is being conducted with support from local police and officers from the Tactical Support Group.

Police say they will continue to use all tools at their disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans, and they’re encouraging anyone with information, or concerns, to contact them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

HIQA publish reports on three nursing homes in Donegal

24 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Search underway in the Letterkenny Road area of Derry

24 March 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

DUP are ‘punishing’ the people of NI – O’Neill

24 March 2023
templemore garda college
News, Top Stories

New Garda recruitment campaign starts today

24 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

HIQA publish reports on three nursing homes in Donegal

24 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Search underway in the Letterkenny Road area of Derry

24 March 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

DUP are ‘punishing’ the people of NI – O’Neill

24 March 2023
templemore garda college
News, Top Stories

New Garda recruitment campaign starts today

24 March 2023
eileen seanad
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator calls for national conversation on play provision for children with special needs

24 March 2023
Thomas Pringle Beard
News, Audio, Top Stories

New policing bill is ‘a step backwards’ – Pringle

24 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube