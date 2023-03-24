Two changes on Donegal side as ladies look to survive

The Donegal senior ladies are facing into a crunch Division One clash with Mayo this Sunday in Letterkenny.

The game at the O’Donnell Park is the last of the campaign and a first win of the season would be enough for Maxi Curran’s side to stay in the top flight.

The Donegal boss has made two changes in personnel from the team that lost to Dublin last time out, Susanne White and Ciara McGarvey are drafted in for starts in place of Sophie McFeely and Evelyn McGinley, while Mayo have gone with an unchanged starting line-up following their Connacht derby loss to Galway.

A draw or victory will be good enough for Mayo to survive but if Donegal win, they’ll stay up on the head to head rule.

Diarmaid Doherty and Maureen O’Donnell will have updates on Highland on Sunday afternoon from the 2pm start.