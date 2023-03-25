6.1% increase in people on social housing waiting list in Donegal

The number of people of the social housing waiting list in Donegal is up 6.1%.

This bucks the national trend, which has seen social housing waiting lists fall by 2.4% between 2021 and 2022.

In Donegal, there were 908 people on the social housing waiting list last year, up 6.1% when compared to the previous year.

105 of those were under the age of 25 while 267 were aged 50 years and over.

597 people awaiting a social house were unemployed and in receipt of social/ community welfare while 174 were employed.

Of the 908 on the waiting list, 34 comprised of 1 parent families, 558 single adults and 49 were pensioners or retired.

Unsuitable accommodation and household circumstances was the main reason cited for seeking a home from Donegal County Council. 37 people were registered as homeless or residing in emergency accommodation or a hostel.

596 people have been on the social housing waiting list in Donegal for over a year, 57 of them for more than 7 years.

You can view the full report here