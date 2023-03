People across Donegal are being urged to have their say on the Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway project which is set to go out to public consultation next week.

The project is expected to be completed in 3 to 5 years.

Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig is calling for the old viaducts in the Creeslough area to be incorporated into the design.

He says its important that landowners in particular get involved in the consultation: