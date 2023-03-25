Detectives appealing for information following burglary in Castlederg

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary in Castlederg yesterday evening.

Just before 11 pm last night a report was made that two men had arrived at a property in the Carndreen Road road area.

One man entered the property through a rear door and demanded the homeowner, aged in their 60s, hand over a sum of cash.

After refusing, a struggle ensued followed by the two men feeling the property in a dark coloured car.

The first man is described at approximately 6 feet tall with a beard. both men were wearing snoods and black builder gloves.

The PSNI are urging anyone with information or CCTV footage to get in contact.