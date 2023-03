Cllr Frank McBrearty has been suspended from Donegal County Council meetings for three months.

It follows a number of interjections and allegations made by the councillor during a plenary meeting of the council today.

The vote to suspend him, came on the proposal of Cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Blaney, who said Cllr McBrearty had continually disregarded the rule of the chair, and failed to comply with its directions.

Cllr McBrearty was not in the chamber, and had been attending the meeting online.