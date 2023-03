Councillor Frank McBrearty has been forced to leave today’s meeting of Donegal County Council.

Councillors voted to remove Cllr McBrearty from the Chamber after much disruption.

Cathaoirleach Councillor Liam Blaney proposed the move in response to Cllr McBrearty disregarding the ruling of the Chair and continuous interjections.

The meeting was adjourned for a period earlier.

Cllr McBrearty said removing him from the meeting won’t stop him speaking.