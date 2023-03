A sign to warn motorists of potholes in Ballybofey has gained traction on social media over the weekend.

It’s located on the Mill Road.

David O’Driscoll who uses the road daily says slow repairs are the cause of the damage:

Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar MD, Patrick McGowan responded saying there is an urgency to get this road included on the road programme and that the ongoing temporary fixes are frustrating for locals and workmen alike: