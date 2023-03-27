DMRT respond to missing person call out

On Saturday afternoon at 1:35pm, Donegal Mountain Rescue received a call out from AGS Galway for a missing person on Carnaween Mountain in the Blue Stacks.

It was established that one member of their group had gone missing after their stop for lunch.

Multiple attempts were made to contact the missing person but to no avail.

On arrival, the DMRT fast response team began to sweep the area in groups.

A lone walker was spotted descending the hill and it was established that this was the missing walker.

The rest of the group were contacted and told to make their descent.

The DMRT says a simple misunderstanding occurred and the person who called in the team did the right thing.

They are again appealing to hill walkers to ensure mobile phones are fully charged as it will enable a faster rescue should an emergency arise.

They also say moving as a group and accounting for all members before changing location is essential.