Donegal County Council presents Draft Homeless Action Plan to members

Donegal County Council’s Draft Homeless Action Plan has been presented to Councillors today.

The 2023-2028 plan was first unveiled to members of the Council’s Housing and Corporate Policy Committee last month.

The North-West Region Homeless Action Plan which includes Donegal was developed as a result of a detailed consultative process comprising of submissions from various agencies and groups, workshops held with frontline service providers, stakeholders and advocacy groups in the region as well as the direction of the Working Group of the North-West Joint Homelessness Consultative Forum.

Four key strategic aims of the plan have been set out.

They are to prevent homelessness through early intervention, to protect those experiencing homelessness through emergency accommodation and targeted support, progression to identify pathways to long-term solutions and to ensure proper governance, financial oversight and funding for services.

Latest figures show 2,740 people were on the housing waiting list in Donegal in 2022. 1,741 of them were in receipt of HAP while the majority of those in need of a home were between the ages of 25-44.

Top Stories

President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Joe Biden to visit Ireland from 12th-15th April

27 March 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday March 27th

27 March 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Racist graffiti in Lifford strongly condemned

27 March 2023
