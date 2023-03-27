Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government have a decision to make to break the cycle for home-owners – Lisa Hone, MAG

Chairperson of the Mica Action Group says Government have a decision to make regarding changing the cycle of not listening to home owners affected by defective blocks.

Lisa Hone shared a video to social media saying once again the challenge is having the voices of those impacted genuinely heard.

She says Government has recently received a number of submissions regarding draft regulations from home owners and that 84% of home owners surveyed are going to vote in the next election based on the outcome of the 100% redress campaign:

Advertisement

