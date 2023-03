The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s calling on the HSE to carry out a full review of weekend activity across all hospitals.

It’s after the latest figures showed 709 patients are waiting on hospital trolleys across the country, 44 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

General secretary of the INMO, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says there has been a pattern of extremely high levels of overcrowding following weekends, and it cannot continue.