Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Opposition TDs hope Government can be defeated in confidence motion

Opposition TDs are hoping the Government can be defeated in a confidence motion this week.

Labour has declared no confidence in the Government over its handling of the eviction ban.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has confirmed that he will be supporting the no-confidence motion.

Last week a number of Independent TDs voted with the Government on a Sinn Féin motion on the issue, to secure a comfortable win for the coalition.

But Social Democrats Housing Spokesman Cian O’Callaghan thinks there’s a chance of defeating the Government:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Joe Biden to visit Ireland from 12th-15th April

27 March 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday March 27th

27 March 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Racist graffiti in Lifford strongly condemned

27 March 2023
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council presents Draft Homeless Action Plan to members

27 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Joe Biden to visit Ireland from 12th-15th April

27 March 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday March 27th

27 March 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Racist graffiti in Lifford strongly condemned

27 March 2023
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council presents Draft Homeless Action Plan to members

27 March 2023
Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Opposition TDs hope Government can be defeated in confidence motion

27 March 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

INMO calling on HSE to review weekend activities across all hospitals

27 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube