Opposition TDs hope Government can be defeated in confidence motion

Opposition TDs are hoping the Government can be defeated in a confidence motion this week.

Labour has declared no confidence in the Government over its handling of the eviction ban.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has confirmed that he will be supporting the no-confidence motion.

Last week a number of Independent TDs voted with the Government on a Sinn Féin motion on the issue, to secure a comfortable win for the coalition.

But Social Democrats Housing Spokesman Cian O’Callaghan thinks there’s a chance of defeating the Government: