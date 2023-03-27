Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we discuss potholes on the Mill Road in Ballybofey and the new sign warning of their presence. We also discuss a Dail motion to improve Carers’ Allowance, and hear of a campaign to improve road safety for cyclists:

In the second hour, we discuss the history of the Kerry Babies Base, we hear of the campaign to reinstate the health centre in Lettermacaward, and shocking video emerges of what appears to be an illegal eviction in Bundoran:

In the third hour, Brendan Devenney previews the DL debate and discusses Donegal’s relegation from Division 1 of the National League. We also discuss mink attacks in West Donegal, the call for defective block redress in Northern Ireland, and our Monday Focus looks at addiction to over the counter medicines:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Joe Biden to visit Ireland from 12th-15th April

27 March 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday March 27th

27 March 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Racist graffiti in Lifford strongly condemned

27 March 2023
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council presents Draft Homeless Action Plan to members

27 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Joe Biden to visit Ireland from 12th-15th April

27 March 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday March 27th

27 March 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Racist graffiti in Lifford strongly condemned

27 March 2023
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council presents Draft Homeless Action Plan to members

27 March 2023
Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Opposition TDs hope Government can be defeated in confidence motion

27 March 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

INMO calling on HSE to review weekend activities across all hospitals

27 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube