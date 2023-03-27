Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine 'til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday's 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we discuss potholes on the Mill Road in Ballybofey and the new sign warning of their presence. We also discuss a Dail motion to improve Carers’ Allowance, and hear of a campaign to improve road safety for cyclists:

In the second hour, we discuss the history of the Kerry Babies Base, we hear of the campaign to reinstate the health centre in Lettermacaward, and shocking video emerges of what appears to be an illegal eviction in Bundoran:

In the third hour, Brendan Devenney previews the DL debate and discusses Donegal’s relegation from Division 1 of the National League. We also discuss mink attacks in West Donegal, the call for defective block redress in Northern Ireland, and our Monday Focus looks at addiction to over the counter medicines: