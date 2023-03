Over the weekend the PSNI terrorism investigation unit have been carrying out searches in Derry as part of an ongoing investigation into the New IRA activity.

The planned searches were carried out in the Kildrum Gardens area and have resulted in the recovery of a suspected firearm.

It’s reported the firearm is in poor condition and will require further examination.

The PSNI are appealing to local communities to come forward if they believe they have any information or concerns.