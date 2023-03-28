Business Matters Ep 137 – Joe Gallagher

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to the founder of Joe Gallagher Entertainment based in Strabane, Joe Gallagher.

Joe took his first steps in the entertainment business as a 14-year-old DJ, and his DJ work subsequently took him to Norway, Denmark, Switzerland and Greece. He set up Joe Gallagher Entertainment in 1983 and has worked with the biggest names in the music world.

He managed The Drifters for ten years and is currently looking after the 25th anniversary tour of Michael Flatley’s Lord of The Dance that commenced in Dublin last month.

Listen back here: