Over €100,000 announced for repairs to heritage projects in Donegal

Three heritage projects in Donegal are to share over €100,000 to carry out repairs.

A new €4.5m funding package to conserve and safeguard the country’s built heritage was announced today by Minister Malcolm Noonan to assist 95 projects nationwide.

In Donegal, Cavanacor House, Lifford has received €26,000 to for conservation repairs, likewise, conservation repairs are to be carried out at Clonleigh Parish Church with €32,000 being made available. Meanwhile, €50,000 has been set aside for internal structure repairs to The Town Clock, Ballyshannon.

