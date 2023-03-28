Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two men injured in separate attacks in Donegal

Two men have been injured in two separate attacks in Donegal over the past week.

On Wednesday last at around 11:45pm a man sustained substantial injuries to his head and hand outside a licensed premises in Milford.

Meanwhile, following a verbal dispute between two men in the Main Street area of Raphoe, one man was physically assaulted just before 9am yesterday morning.

In both cases, the men’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh is urging anyone who has any information relating to either incident is asked to come forward:

