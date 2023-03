A Donegal County Councillor says he isn’t confident that the Housing Minister is listening to the people of Donegal.

Councillor Albert Doherty has called on Donegal County Council to lobby the Government with a view towards having the eviction ban extended.

He says there is simply not enough supply in the county to facilitate the lifting of the ban

Councillor Doherty says if Minister Darragh O’Brien doesn’t listen to calls then further action will be taken: