Dail to debate Government confidence motion today

The Dáil will debate a motion of confidence in the Government this morning.

The coalition has tabled a vote in itself after the Labour Party submitted a motion over the lifting of the evictions ban.

Just nine words in the Government’s motion of confidence in itself

TDs being asked to vote on the statement “That Dáil Eireann reaffirms its confidence in the Government”

Short – but the opposition will say not so sweet.

After fiery exchanges in the Dáil last night over Sinn Féin legislation looking to extend the eviction ban Ministers face a similar debate this morning.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik appealed to Independent TDs who supported the Government last week to change their minds today, saying there was no point playing Mighty Mouse in the constituency and Mickey Mouse in the Dáil.

The vote may well come down to the votes of Independent TDs

But Government Ministers are sticking to their guns on lifting the eviction ban this week and the coalition has yet to be run close in any confidence vote that should they lose would lead to an election.

A fact which often focuses minds when it comes time for TDs to cast their votes from the rather comfy chairs of Leinster House.

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries –Tuesday March 28th

28 March 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 137 – Joe Gallagher

28 March 2023

