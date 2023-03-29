DCSDC reiterate support for ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ campaign

Derry City and Strabane District Council has reiterated its support of the ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ campaign.

The campaign group was set up by the Tyrone GAA County Committee in November 2022 following the 8th life being claimed on the route a matter of weeks prior.

Members of the Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee have unanimously supported a proposal to reiterate its support for the A5 project and for the Enough is Enough campaign calling for the infrastructural project to go ahead.