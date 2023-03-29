Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCSDC reiterate support for ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ campaign

Derry City and Strabane District Council has reiterated its support of the ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ campaign.

The campaign group was set up by the Tyrone GAA County Committee in November 2022 following the 8th life being claimed on the route a matter of weeks prior.

Members of the Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee have unanimously supported a proposal to reiterate its support for the A5 project and for the Enough is Enough campaign calling for the infrastructural project to go ahead.

a5gortin
News, Top Stories

DCSDC reiterate support for ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ campaign

29 March 2023
Marian Harkin March
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Sometimes we have to vote for the lesser of two evils’ – Deputy Harkin

29 March 2023
leo dail new
News, Top Stories

Dail to debate Government confidence motion today

29 March 2023
Daft House
News, Top Stories

Donegal housing prices rise 3.5%

29 March 2023
Advertisement

Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries –Tuesday March 28th

28 March 2023

