Donegal County Council’s Tourism Seminar taking place tomorrow

A Senior Trip Advisor Executive will be one of the main speakers at for Donegal County Council’s annual Tourism Conference tomorrow morning.

Over 100 tourism providers in the county have already registered for the conference, which takes place tomorrow morning in Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel, with further delegate registration available in the morning.

The theme is ‘Emerging Trends and Opportunities’.

Sarah Nolan is the council’s Head of Tourism – She says providers will have the chance to network and make new connections, while the presence of speakers like the TripAdvisor executive will offer important new perspectives……..