Donegal housing prices rise 3.5%

The average housing price in Donegal for the first 3 months of 2023 was 3.5% higher than the same period in the previous year, that’s according to Daft.ie figures released today.

In Donegal prices in the first quarter of this year were 3% higher than those months in 2022. This can be compared to a rise of 22% seen a year ago.

The average price of a home in the county is now €194,000, that figure is just over 60 percent of the national average listing of €308497.

The median price of buying a new home in Donegal is €264,835

Nationally housing prices fell by 0.3 percent om the first three months of 2023, the first time in a decade that there was a first quarter fall in listed prices.

There were almost 2,700 homes on the market in Connacht Ulster on March 1st, up 33 percent compared to the same date a year ago.