Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon!

Today’s show came from the European Parliament in Brussels, the first hour saw Greg look over the papers and then speak to a number of people in the parliament building, including Midlands North West MEP Luke Ming Flanagan:

In the second hour of this special programme, Greg speaks to more people in the European parliament building in Brussels, including Midlands North West MEP Maria Walshe :

In the final hour of our special programme from the European Parliament, Greg speaks to Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey, and a number of people involved in promoting and liaising with the EU in Donegal: