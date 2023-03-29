PSNI investigating early morning burglary in Springtown

Police in Derry are investigating after cash was taken during a burglary at commercial premises in the Springtown area of the city during the early hours of today, Wednesday 29th March.

It’s reported the burglary on Ballinaska Road occurred sometime between 3.30am and 5am this morning. A window was also smashed.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information about this burglary, or was in the area at these times, including drivers with dash cam, and who saw anything out of the ordinary. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 399 of 29/03/23. You can also make a report to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org